media release: Join the hottest party in town—MCM’s Baby Beach Party! Babies and toddlers take over the Wonderground for an evening of fun in the setting sun. Bring a swimsuit or change of clothes so your little one can really dive into the activities! Enjoy sensory play with taste-safe “sand”, custom footprint crafts, music time with Junebug, splashing around in our water features, and live summer tunes with the lei-wearing Melvis. Snacks available for purchase in the Lunchbox cafe.

Tickets are free for babies and $10 for adults (MCM members get 10% off.) This event may sell out, so we recommend registering in advance!