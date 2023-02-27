Baby Bump Bingo

media release: Penelope Chase, mother of her twins Peachy and Sunshine, is hosting a gender reveal party for her expectant older daughter, Peachy. The party has its issues, not the least of is that Peachy doesn’t know and doesn’t want to know the sex of her child. Unperturbed, Penelope hires the mystic fortune teller Martka, both to entertain the guests and divine the gender of her soon to be grandchild.

To this mix add three old high school buddies, Bob, Rick and Presley. They all have an angle to work the Chase women to get their hands on the money that Penelope’s ex has hidden away. Conflict arises when Martka looks into her crystal ball and starts revealing secrets that puts everyone’s plans in jeopardy. The result? An untimely death…..murder.

Written by Sandy Kintner

February 27 & 28, March 1; March 6, 7 & 8. Doors open at 6 p.m. | Dinner and show begin at 6:30 p.m. at Buck & Honey's Sun Prairie Restaurant, 804 Liberty Blvd, Sun Prairie.

$55 per person (gratuity not included) Call (608) 837-3131 for reservations (Reservations are coordinated by Buck & Honey's Sun Prairie).