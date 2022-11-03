Baby Tyler, The Meat Flowers, Mickey Sunshine
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Max Jewer
A close-up of Baby Tyler.
Baby Tyler
media release:
BABY TYLER
https://tsfoss.bandcamp.com/album/vol-3
solo drum machine based punk. hootin n hollerin and jumping around
THE MEAT FLOWERS (Ft. Wayne, IN)
https://themeatflowers.bandcamp.com/.../got-you-where-i...
power garage pop rascals on tour from Indiana. real good rockin stuff!
FEATURING LIVE ART BY TOURING ARTIST BURGER BABIE
MICKEY SUNSHINE
https://mickeysunshine.bandcamp.com/releases
cool as hell post-y, grunge-y, indie-y rock