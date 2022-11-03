Baby Tyler, The Meat Flowers, Mickey Sunshine

Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release:

BABY TYLER

https://tsfoss.bandcamp.com/album/vol-3

solo drum machine based punk. hootin n hollerin and jumping around

THE MEAT FLOWERS (Ft. Wayne, IN)

https://themeatflowers.bandcamp.com/.../got-you-where-i...

power garage pop rascals on tour from Indiana. real good rockin stuff!

FEATURING LIVE ART BY TOURING ARTIST BURGER BABIE

https://www.burgerbabie.co

MICKEY SUNSHINE

https://mickeysunshine.bandcamp.com/releases

cool as hell post-y, grunge-y, indie-y rock

608-251-9964
