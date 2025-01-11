media release: Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt with Baby Wants Candy, hailed by The Huffington Post as "pretty damn brilliant" and "pretty damn hilarious"! This acclaimed comedy troupe has wowed audiences worldwide with over 3,000 completely improvised musicals. With audience suggestions as their guide and a full band backing them up, each show is a whirlwind of spontaneous dance numbers, clever rhymes and jaw-dropping comedy.

Fringe Festival: Kick off the New Year with a dive into the heart of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the world's largest arts festival, it offers a kaleidoscope of talent and spectacle. Our three-day mini-festival showcases top acts from last year, including cutting-edge theater, side-splitting comedy, mesmerizing drag and jaw-dropping cirque acts. Join us for one performance or delight in all five. You’ll get a glimpse into the electrifying energy of the Fringe, with the best of the best straight from the stages that set Edinburgh ablaze.