media release: Join Dane County Parks and Madison Babywearing to learn about the ways you can get outside with your mini explorers this spring! We will begin indoors to learn about basic babywearing safety and different types of carriers. If you have your own baby carrier, bring it along to help with fitting it to your explorer and you or try on a few from the group. This will occur in our nature center space with small children's activities available as you learn. After learning more about how we can wear our child, we will head out on a short hike around the park.

This program's goal is to get our youngest explorers comfortable in and enjoying the outdoors. Our path will be about 0.5 mile. The path is flat, grassy terrain that may not be suitable for a stroller. At this event there is an indoor bathroom and a Mamava Lactation Pod.

Ages: 0-3

This is a free drop in event. No Registration Required.