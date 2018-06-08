× Expand Dick Ainsworth Bach Dancing and Dynamite Society

press release: Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society (BDDS) presents its 27th annual summer chamber music festival, Toy Stories, June 8 - 24, 2018. This festival features 12 concerts over three weekends, each weekend offers two different programs. Concerts will be performed in The Playhouse at Overture Center in Madison, the Stoughton Opera House, and the Hillside Theater at Taliesin in Spring Green.

Toys have sparked our imagination as children and we’re still inspired! Chamber music is a great vehicle for recapturing that spirit of imaginative play that came to us so easily as kids. Each of our programs is organized around our quirky take on iconic toys. And in celebration of our 27th season, we’ve scattered various “27s” across our programs.

In a rousing three-weekend festival, you'll hear great classical masterpieces and the best of contemporary works. A roster of musicians with national and international reputations guarantees fantastic performances. The venues are intimate: The Playhouse at Overture, the jewel box historic Stoughton Opera House, and Frank Lloyd Wright's Hillside Theater at Taliesin in Spring Green. Concerts are spiked with stories about the music, mystery guests, and even door prizes. It's chamber music with a bang! Led by artistic directors and performers Stephanie Jutt, flute, and Jeffrey Sykes, piano, 23 guest artists will perform, and one visual artist, will participate in the festival.

WEEK ONE

The slogan of TED Talks is “ideas worth spreading.” One of BDDS’s slogans could be “music worth hearing”—in the case of our first-week program TEDDY TALKS, music that’s connected to all sorts of Teddies. We start with Haydn’s great “Bear” Symphony, so named because its last movement evokes dancing bears. We play it in a sextet arrangement made by Haydn’s impresario and concertmaster Johann Salomon. Theodore (Teddie) Dubois, one of the most influential French composers of the late 19th century, is represented by two opulently sumptuous (one might say over-stuffed) works for flute, violin, and piano. Our program closes with Brahms’ String Sextet in B-flat Major, one of his most glorious pieces, in a masterful arrangement for piano trio made by his friend Theodore (Teddy) Kirchner. Our “27 feature” is Mozart’s 27th violin sonata, possibly the most beautiful one he ever wrote. Teddy Talks will be performed at The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts, Friday, June 8, at 7:30 PM; and Spring Green at the Hillside Theater, Sunday, June 10, at 2:30 PM.

Our first week continues with AMERICAN GIRLS, a program named after the fantastic multi-ethnic dolls that were originally made in our own corner of Wisconsin. Each doll came with a book telling her story. Our American Girls are multiethnic, too, and they have incredible stories to tell through their music: Amy Beach, America’s first major female composer, is represented by gorgeous violin and piano duets from the late 1800s. Chen Yi, a Chinese immigrant, wrote Qi in an effort to merge her Chinese and American voices. Rebecca Clarke, an immigrant from England, wrote her Piano Trio in passionate response to the first World War. And Gabriela Lena Frank—whose father is an American of Jewish Lithuanian descent and whose mother is a Peruvian of Chinese descent—draws on her multicultural background in her Sueños de Chambi, a musical interpretation of a famous photo album of the Andes. Haydn’s virtuosic 27th piano trio is our nod to the 27th season. American Girls will be performed at The Playhouse, Overture Center for the Arts, Saturday, June 9, at 7:30 PM; and Spring Green at the Hillside Theater, Sunday, June 10, at 6:30 PM.

Violinist Yura Lee, winner of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, will be joining us for both programs, as well as cellist Jean-Michel Fonteneau of the San Francisco Piano Trio. Local violinist Leanne League and local violist Sally Chisholm round out the program. We’re especially excited to be expanding our Dynamite Factory young artist program to all three weeks of our season. In our first week, pianist Jason Kutz, a recent graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, will be our Dynamite Factory artist.

Various ticket packages are also available starting at a series of three for $109.50, but only until June 1. First time subscriptions are ½ off. For tickets visit: http://www.overture.org/events/bach-dancing

For information visit www.bachdancinganddynamite.org or call (608) 255-9866.

Single general admission tickets are $43. Student tickets are always $10!

First time single ticket buyers who are River Valley Residents can purchase ½ off single tickets for the Sunday 6:30 performances. All single tickets must now be purchased from Overture Center for the Arts, www.overturecenter.org or (608) 258-4141 (additional fees apply), or at the box office. For information visit www.bachdancinganddynamite.org or call (608) 255-9866. Tickets are available at the door at all locations.