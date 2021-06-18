Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society

media release: Bandwagon features free, short outdoor pop-up concerts in neighborhoods all over Madison. We’ll play energetic and engaging music by Black American composers Jessie Montgomery and Robert Owens, and Joseph Bologne, a.k.a. Chevalier de St. Georges; Latin American composer Alberto Ginastera; and Zez Confrey, George Gershwin, and more. Stephanie & Jeffrey will be joined by bass/baritone Timothy Jones; Leanne League, violin; new BDDS violinist, Paran Amirinazari; and BDDS Dynamite Factory artists Jeremy Kienbaum, viola, and Trace Johnson, cello. These stimulating and family-friendly concerts—including special guests!--will be socially distanced and fun for all. For more info, go to bachdancing.org/concerts/special-events and find the schedule below.

Saturday, May 29: 12 PM Penn Park (with special guests Tamera & Leotha Stanley, from Mt. Zion Gospel Choir); 3 PM & 4 PM The Green at Hilldale (in front of Apple Store/bartaco) (with special guest Sonora Strings from Suzuki Strings)

Sunday, May 30: 11 AM Northside Farmer Market (in front of the Lakeview Library) (with special guest Sonora Strings)

2 PM Penn Park (with special guests Tamera & Leotha Stanley)

Monday, May 31: 12 PM Orton Park gazebo

Friday, June 18: 12 PM & 1 PM Village on Park (with special guests Tamera & Leotha Stanley)

Saturday, June 19: 4 PM & 5 PM Capitol Square—The Forum

Sunday, June 20: 11 AM Northside Farmer’s Market (in front of the Lakeview Library)