Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society

media release: Join us on January 13, 2024, for a candlelit evening of magical and mysterious music! BDDS presents LUMINOSITY, our second candlelit concert, at the historic Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Landmark Auditorium, First Unitarian Society. As gorgeous as the auditorium is by day, imagine it filled with candles! Stephanie and Jeffrey are joined by violist Sally Chisholm in evocative music by CPE Bach, Maurice Duruflé, Maurice Ravel, and Rebecca Clarke. Champagne reception for all follows. It’s an evening you won’t want to miss!