ONLINE: "Back Forty Mine" Update

media release: Al Gedicks, executive secretary of the Wisconsin Resources Protection Council ( www.wrpc.net), will give a presentation on the current status of the “Back Forty Mine” as proposed by the Canadian company Aquila Resources. Opposed by numerous counties, tribal governments, and a host of environmental organizations, the proposed mine construction was recently stalled when a Michigan judge overturned Aquila’s wetland permit.

Find out why the Back Forty name is very misleading and why this proposed mine would be a threat to the Menominee River, which flows into Green Bay just a few miles away from Door County peninsula. What are Aquila Resources options now that the wetland permit is overturned?

Get a full update and have your questions answered at this online event.

After registering, you will receive a Zoom link a week prior to the event and a reminder the day before via email.