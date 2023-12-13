Back To Camp At Governor Nelson State Park

media release: Camp Indianola closed in 1967 and was incorporated into Governor Nelson State Park. Thousands of boys spent their summers “at camp" swimming, sailing, horseback riding, playing tennis, baseball, soccer or football and learning about the outdoors and each other.

Lake Mendota historian Don Sanford will take us “Back to Camp" with film shot between 1932 and 1962 to show us a glimpse of life at camp then and see those same places as they are today.

Meet at the town of Westport Kennedy Administration Building, 5387 Mary Lake Rd, Waunakee, WI 53597. This event is free to attend.