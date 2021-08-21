Back to School Celebration

press release: All Dane County elementary and middle school students of limited income families and their parents are invited to participate in this drive through event.

*Given current health concerns, all students and their parents are asked to remain in their cars for this event.

Elementary and Middle School Students accompanied by their parents will receive a new book bag full of school supplies until materials are exhausted. And, thanks to Our Strategic Partners at Walmart, COVID-19 vaccinations will be available, free of charge to all individuals ages 12 and over. Also, representatives of the Madison City Clerk’s Office will be on hand to provide voter registration assistance.

If questions arise, please access https://www. 100blackmenmadison.org/contact

Background: The 100 Black Men of Madison, Inc. was established in 1994 as a nonprofit civic organization with the mission to make a positive difference in the lives of area youth through mentoring, education, health and wellness and economic development program.

*Requirement, to receive backpacks with school supplies students must be accompanied by their parents and parents must accompany their children.