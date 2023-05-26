× Expand Back2Back

media release: Come out to Delta Beer Lab to enjoy an evening of live music from the Back2Back Acoustic duo. A little about Back2Back Acoustic: Jim O’Connor and Chris Anderson began performing together in the rock band, Steadfast, in 2005. They began working together as a duo in 2011, performing in a variety of venues throughout the Madison, WI area. They cover a wide variety of artists and musical styles including classic rock, pop and country. You’ll hear songs by CCR, Fleetwood Mac, The Bodeans, Patsy Cline, Redbone, Carter & Cash, Eagles, Tom Petty, Eurythmics, Hall & Oates, Van Morrison and more. Free.