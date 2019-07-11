press release: State Street transforms for the L.L. Bean Backyard Campsite on July 11

According to a new survey commissioned by L.L.Bean, four in five Americans agree summer passes by too quickly, and more than half of them feel they don’t have time to truly enjoy it. That’s why L.L.Bean is setting up downtown and offering to help people get the most out of those precious summer days at the The L.L.Bean Backyard Campsite. The free event will offer an outdoor respite for city dwellers and will feature classic summer activities, with a limited amount of free rides available via Uber. Everyone is welcome to come to the free event to enjoy:

S’more Roasting – Nothing says summer like a campfire and a s’more. Whether you like it burnt or just warmed, grab a friend and enjoy your own creation by the fire.

– Nothing says summer like a campfire and a s’more. Whether you like it burnt or just warmed, grab a friend and enjoy your own creation by the fire. Yard Games – According to a recent survey by L.L.Bean, more than half of people want to spend more time hanging out in their backyard this summer. If you’re one of them, grab a bean bag and challenge your friends to some outdoor games.

– According to a recent survey by L.L.Bean, more than half of people want to spend more time hanging out in their backyard this summer. If you’re one of them, grab a bean bag and challenge your friends to some outdoor games. The sounds of the outdoors – Cancel out the hustle and bustle of the city with an immersive audio experience from the National Park Service’s PARKTRACKS that helps you tap into mindfulness by listening to the souds of nature .

Cancel out the hustle and bustle of the city with an immersive audio experience from the National Park Service’s PARKTRACKS that helps you tap into mindfulness by listening to the souds of nature Outdoor Discovery – Learn about L.L.Bean’s Outdoor Discovery Programs as L.L.Bean’s outdoor experts teach you how to pack up the perfect sleeping bag – and race to be the best at it!

Participants can enter to win one of five Ultimate Backyard Campouts by sharing a photo of how they and their loved ones (four-legged too!) are enjoying the summer on Instagram, Twitter or L.L.Bean’s Facebook using the hashtags #SmoreOutofSummer and #LLBeanContest19. L.L.Bean’s Backyard Campsite at the Wisconsin State Capitol Thursday, July 11, 11:00 am – 7:00 pm 100 Block of State Street. FREE