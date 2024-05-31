Bacon Fest

media release: Friday, May 31, from 4pm – 10pm; Saturday, June 1, from 11am – 10pm; Sunday, June 2, from 11am – 5pm, Flat Iron Park I 201 Wrigley Dr. I Lake Geneva.

Featuring live music and unique bacon creations all made available for sale from local restaurants and chefs!

Come and have a sizzlin' good time with a wide variety of bacon-inspired dishes, treats, and drinks while listening to live music from a range of performing artists. Get full event details and a schedule of entertainment at BaconFestWI.com

**Event Line Up**

Friday 5/31

5 to 6:45 The Soul Chasers

7:30 to 10 Think Floyd USA

Saturday 6/1

11-2 BB and The Honey (Yacht Rock)

2:30-5 TBD

5:30-7:30 Rumor Hazit (80’s Band)

8-10 Mellencougar

Sunday 6/2

12:30-1:45 Simply Billy (Joel)

2:15-3:00/3:30-4:15 Simply Elton (John)

4:15-4:30 Meet & Greet w/ Simply Elton

Tickets Purchased at the Gate will be $15. A portion of the proceeds from all bar sales will benefit the Walworth County Food and Diaper Bank.