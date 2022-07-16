bad dog frida Anniversary

media release: Join bad dog frida for a sale and celebration on July 16 from 10-2. Sample from the food and treat brands we carry and meet pet experts: positive reinforcement dog trainers, a holistic vet, a doggie parkour and agility instructor and more! Meet adoptable dogs. Treat your dog to doggie ice cream and buy a raffle ticket to support rescue. Treat yourself to some Bloom Bake Shop coffee and bakery.