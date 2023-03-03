press release: MTG put out feelers for a locally written comedy for a time when we need to laugh. We got great response and chose this hysterical play by Karen Saari.

Charles’ third wife has just informed him she’s leaving. As he reels from the news and the reason she gives, he spends a weekend with his best friend Jack and their college friend Betsy, an up-and-coming author. Betsy, who once dabbled in witchcraft, reveals a secret from their college days that could be the reason for Charles’ failed relationships.

Can Betsy help Charles win back his wife? Maybe, with the help of a Finnish coven.

With the talents of:

Sam Weeks as Charles Flak

Sarah Edlund as Betsy Kukanich

Nick Kaprelian as Jack Parker

Maya Weatherall as Annie Jo

Stacey Garbarski as Deb

Bad in Bed (A Fairy Tale) will be performed on the Evjue stage.

Tickets: $25. Wednesday is “Industry Night” with reduced prices ($20). Discounts are available to groups of 10 or more.