Bad Lucky Goat

press release: Film Movement Screening: A monthly film screening of first-run, award winning independent and foreign films.

After accidentally killing a bearded goat with their father's truck, two incompatible siblings in their teenage years, embark on a journey of reconciliation. Corn and Rita must find a way to repair the truck in time to pick up the tourists that will be staying at their family's hotel. As they struggle to find the means necessary to conceal the accident, the siblings will visit a butcher, Rastafari drum makers, a pawn shop and even a witch doctor, in a 24-hour adventure around Port Paradise. - IMDB

In Creole, with English subtitles. This film is not rated

Seating is first come, first served with space for 50 attendees. Doors open 1/2 hour before the film start time. Light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Pinney Library.