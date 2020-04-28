BadgerAtHome Festival

Virtual events designed for UW students, through 5/1; click through for schedule/links or see badgerathome.wisc.edu.press release: Join us for a series of featured events hosted by Student Affairs from Wednesday to Friday, April 29–May 1, at 18:48 (6:48 p.m.), and engage throughout the week with Daily Badger Trivia, Social INfluencers, and other virtual campus experiences. Explore something new and express your Badger spirit!

Featured events:

Cozy up with a bowl of Babcock ice cream at 6:48 p.m. for a 2020 Wisconsin Film Festival watch party of a short comedy film produced by UW–Madison students. Stay a bit longer to explore the best of UW–Madison’s RED Talks (like TED Talks, but a bit more Badger).

Enjoy a remote concert from your favorite campus a cappella groups and join our Facebook watch party to chat about the most memorable songs or concert experiences.

Pull together a team of friends, recruit your family, or play solo! Join Badgers from around the globe for a night of UW-themed trivia and prizes.

and more:

Tuesday, April 28

All day Playlist: WUD Music is in Quarantine

All day Online Night Market

11 am Virtual Functional Strength & Stretch Class Join us for free virtual group fitness classes!

12 pm Pre-Packaged Food Box Pick-Up

4:30 pm Climate Solutions Virtual Workshop

5 pm Virtual Zumba Class Join us for free virtual group fitness classes!

6 pm Virtual Yoga Class Join us for free virtual group fitness classes!

6:30 pm UPDATED Writing Center Workshop ONLINE A Writer's Retreat

Wednesday, April 29

All day Playlist: WUD Music is in Quarantine

All day Online Night Market

12 pm Virtual Tabata Class Join us for free virtual group fitness classes!

12 pm Virtual Live Guided Meditation Calm your mind and just breathe.

12 pm Connecting with Peers An online conversation, hosted by the Dean of Students Office, discussing the challenges faced by the campus community after moving to online instruction. Discussion about available support and how to access online campus resources during COVID-19.

5 pm Virtual Bodyweight Conditioning Class Join us for free virtual group fitness classes!

6 pm Virtual Core & Glutes Class Join us for free virtual group fitness classes!

Thursday, April 30

11 am Virtual Functional Strength & Stretch Class Join us for free virtual group fitness classes!

12 pm Badger Talks Live: "Music in a Time of Crisis: The Songs and Legacies of the Vietnam War" Speaker: Doug Bradley

5 pm Virtual Zumba Class Join us for free virtual group fitness classes!

6 pm Virtual Powerflow Join us for free virtual group fitness class

Friday, May 1

All day Our Narrative through Community Awareness: Highlight and Response to Hmong and Lao Deportation APIDA Heritage Month Online Event

12 pm Virtual Core Strength Class Join us for free virtual group fitness classes!

1 pm Stories From Abroad: Singapore and Malaysia Virtual Interview Series

5 pm Virtual Yoga Class Join us for free virtual group fitness classes!

7 pm React: Fashion Stream UW Threads Design and Fashion Event 2020