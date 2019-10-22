Badger Cafe

press release: During this year’s LGBTQ History Month, don’t miss hearing from the author of We’ve Been Here All Along: Wisconsin’s Early Gay History at this Badger Café in Madison. Published earlier this year by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press, the book illustrates the state’s gay history, draws upon research, and honors the legacy of gay Wisconsinites whose stories had previously been hidden. You’ll also hear from a UW–Madison faculty expert.

The program will conclude with a reception and book signing. (There will be books available for purchase as well!)

This event is free and open to all, but we strongly encourage registration. Light refreshments will be served.

This event will be broadcast live on the Wisconsin Alumni Association® (WAA) Facebook page starting at 6:30 p.m.

Presented by WAA, Badger Café events offer great ways to stay connected with the university and learn from experts in their fields.

