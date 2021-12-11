Badger Chordhawks Chorus

First Lutheran Church, Janesville 612 N. Randall Ave., Janesville, Wisconsin 53545

press release: "Have yourself a merry little Christmas" with The Badger Chordhawks Chorus in this 5th annual celebration of the season!  Featuring local musicians, a spirited program of old and new songs, and several surprise guest appearances, this show is certain to put you in the holiday mood and be to all a good night!  The performance will be held live and in person at: First Lutheran Church, 612 N. Randall Ave. in Janesville.  The performance will also be streamed online at: https://stream.badgerchordhawks.com.  "Christmas with the Chordhawks" 2021 is our gift to the community!  The performance is free to attend/stream. A freewill offering will be taken to benefit youth scholarships.

608-352-9496
