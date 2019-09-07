Badger Honor Flight Welcome Home Reception

press release: Badger Honor Flight - Welcome Home

September 7, 2019 - 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM, Dane County Airport - No admission fee. However, there will be a charge for parking.

Approximately 90 World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Veterans will return from a one-day trip to Washington DC. They visited the memorials built in their honor. The plane is scheduled to arrive at approximately 9:00 PM. There will be a sign making area, Bucky Badger, Maynard Mallard, and Ladies Must Swing will be performing.

For more information about Badger Honor Flight, please visit www:/badgerhonorflight.org

Follow us all day long on Facebook for how the trip is going in Washington, D.C., and for any updates.