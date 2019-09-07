Badger Honor Flight Welcome Home Reception

Dane County Regional Airport 4000 International Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:  Badger Honor Flight - Welcome Home

September 7, 2019 - 7:30 PM - 10:30 PM, Dane County Airport - No admission fee. However, there will be a charge for parking.

Approximately 90 World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Veterans will return from a one-day trip to Washington DC. They visited the memorials built in their honor. The plane is scheduled to arrive at approximately 9:00 PM. There will be a sign making area, Bucky Badger, Maynard Mallard, and Ladies Must Swing will be performing.

For more information about Badger Honor Flight, please visit www:/badgerhonorflight.org

Follow us all day long on Facebook for how the trip is going in Washington, D.C., and for any updates.

Dane County Regional Airport 4000 International Lane, Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
