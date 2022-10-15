Badger Orienteering Club

Devil's Lake State Park, Baraboo S5975 Park Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913

press release: Map & Compass Navigation game. Use the map provided to navigate to a series of markers. Beginner to Advanced courses. Appropriate for families, kids, and adults of any age. Instruction provided. See website for all the details on this incredibly fun activity!10AM-2PM, October 15, 2022, Devil's Lake State Park - Steinke Basin Parking Lot  (Lat/Long 43.430894, -89.710195)

Pre-registration ends October 12 at 9PM. Limited on-site registration available. $20 per group adv., $25 walk up.

