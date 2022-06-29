press release: The weekly Badger Rock Community Market and Farm Stand features community vendors, hot food for sale, farm stand, games, health and wellness resources, and more.

Wednesdays, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., 501 E. Badger Road.

The Badger Rock Community Market and Farm Stand features UJAMAA Business Network, a community of entrepreneurs to support and grow business in communities of color. To learn more about UJAMAA and the businesses in the network, visit https://www.facebook.com/UjamaaBusinessNetwork

