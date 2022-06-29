Badger Rock Community Market
Badger Rock Neighborhood Center 501 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
press release: The weekly Badger Rock Community Market and Farm Stand features community vendors, hot food for sale, farm stand, games, health and wellness resources, and more.
Wednesdays, 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., 501 E. Badger Road.
The Badger Rock Community Market and Farm Stand features UJAMAA Business Network, a community of entrepreneurs to support and grow business in communities of color. To learn more about UJAMAA and the businesses in the network, visit https://www.facebook.com/UjamaaBusinessNetwork
See a full list of this year’s Community Market dates and themes.