Badgerland Bird Alliance Field Trip

media release: There is simply no better way to start the New Year. We will enjoy the pre-dawn light as we meander through the prairie, arriving at the Mackenzie Overlook to see the sun rise over the beautiful Faville Marsh. We will spend the early morning exploring the winter marsh and surrounding uplands. (Arrive at N7710 Highway 89; Lake Mills by 7:00 AM)

If there is good snow and you have snowshoes, bring them along. Otherwise, sturdy boots for uneven terrain will do.

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org or 608-255-2473.