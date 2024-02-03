Badgerland Bird Alliance Snowshoe

media release: Join us for a trek through recessional glacial terrain and Bring your snowshoes. We will explore the diversity of habitats at Faville Grove Sanctuary, which includes woodland, savanna, prairie, and wetland, as we search for animal tracks and enjoy the landscape. In the event that there is insufficient snow cover for snowshoes, come prepared for an interesting hike nonetheless. (Arrive at N7710 Highway 89; Lake Mills by 9:00 AM)

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@madisonaudubon.org or 608-255-2473. RSVP REQUIRED? Yes, limited to 12 people.