Baghdad Scuba Review, Electric Spanking

× Expand Nick Berard The six members of Baghdad Scuba Review in front of a colorful design. Baghdad Scuba Review

media release: Sprouting out of the dawn in Madison Wisconsin, Baghdad SCUBA Review (BSR) is a first-rate model of what the band is attempting to introduce to its listeners: full scale, well disciplined progressive rock.

Riding in on a majestic steed with a psychedelic sound scape-coat, Electric Spanking takes the genre of "jam" to a new realm. Blurring lines between funk, rock, pop, and hippy-hulu-hooping riffs and taking lessons from powerhouses such as Phish, The Meters, Average White Band, and Barry White, this 5-piece group has it all. $10 Cover.