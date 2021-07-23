Baker Union Band

press release: Free community concert 6:30-8:30 pm. Rain or shine, in the event of unfavorable weather, check Facebook for info.

Cambridge Arts Council is very proud to partner with Public Health Madison & Dane County. This year at every Summer Concert there will be a pop up Covid-19 vaccine clinic from 4-8. Be Part of the Solution

June 25 4-8pm

July 9 4-8pm

July 23 4-8pm

August 13 4-7pm