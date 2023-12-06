media release: Madison - Palestine Solidarity Week: A week of cultural awareness, education and action hosted in partnership by Muslims in Madison, Kismet Bookstore, nINA Collective, Madison Public Library, Students for Justice in Palestine, Madison-Rafah Sister City Project, Palestine Partners, Arts for Change, Jewish Voices for Peace-Madison, Moms of Little Muslims.

If you sign up for an event and can no longer make it, please email muslimfamilies608@gmail.com as soon as possible. These events will fill up fast!

Dec. 2: Fair Trade Holiday Festival: Buy beautiful jewelry, crafts and olive from Gaza, West Bank and Hebron. (8:00am-3:00pm at Monona Terrace); Children’s Story Time (ages 0-8)* : Learn about Palestinian culture through stories. Craft activities and sweets included (11:00am at Kismet Bookstore)

Dec. 3: Painting Workshop (ages 8-14)* : Enjoy a simple, follow-along painting workshop led by a local Palestinian artist. All supplies included (2:00pm at Madinah Academy)

Dec. 4: Lecture & Discussion*: Palestine Unveiled: Exploring History, Media Discourse, and Contemporary Realities (6:00pm at Central Library)

Dec. 6: Panel Discussion: Baladi: Voices of Displacement, and the Paradox of Palestinian-American Identity (6:00pm at Central Library)

Dec. 7: Vigil for Palestine: (4:30-6:00pm at Monroe St. and West Lawn); Movie Screening:Gaza Fights for Freedom (6:30pm UW South Madison Partnership)

Dec. 8: Solidarity Dinner for Palestine* (6:00pm at Badger Rock Community Center)

Dec. 9: Panel Discussion: Palestinians in the Midwest: Stories of Exile, Resilience, and Perseverance (10:00 at Catholic Multicultural Center); Statewide Rally and March for Palestine: Organized by Wisconsin for Justice Coalition (1:00pm at WI State Capitol, corner of State St)

Dec. 10: Palestinian Cooking Workshop* (11:00am at Willy St Coop West)

For more info and to register for events: www.linktree.com/solidaritymadison

*Registration required for events with an asterisk