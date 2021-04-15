ONLINE: Balancing Individual Interests and the Common Good

× Expand Rachel Crowl Adriana Brook is the author of "Tragic Rites: Narrative and Ritual in Sophoclean Tragedy" (University of Wisconsin Press, 2018).

press release: Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters Roots of Democracy Series lecture by Adriana Brook, John Kaminski, Richard Kyte, Richard Monette, Margaret Ann Noodin and Rebecca M. Webster.

Americans today find themselves in the grip of a global pandemic and climate crisis as well as racial and economic inequality—big problems that can only be addressed through government leadership and citizens' participation. There is an inherent tension in the U.S. Constitution between “the general welfare” and “the blessings of liberty.” In the face of these seemingly opposite propositions, how can American democracy support solutions for such significant problems?

Join the Wisconsin Academy via Zoom for a Roots of Democracy Series discussion with all of our series panelists, who will explore the tension between individual interests and the common good in the American constitution. This online discussion and Q&A is open to the public with advance online registration (Zoom information is provided upon registration).

Adriana Brook obtained her PhD in Classics from the University of Toronto in 2014. Her first book, Tragic Rites: Narrative and Ritual in Sophoclean Tragedy, was published by the University of Wisconsin Press in 2018.

John Kaminski founded and still directs the Center for the Study of the American Constitution in the Department of History at UW-Madison, where he has co-edited thirty-five volumes of The Documentary History of the Ratification of the Constitution and has written, edited, or co-edited thirty other books on the Revolutionary era.

Richard Kyte is the endowed Professor and Director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership Director at Viterbo University in La Crosse, where he teaches a variety of ethics courses dealing with issues in business, leadership, and the environment.

Richard Monette is a Professor of Law at the UW-Madison Law School and director of the Great Lakes Indian Law Center. He is a former chairman of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians and served as director of the Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs for the Bureau of Indian Affairs during Bill Clinton's presidency.

Margaret Noodin is a Professor of American Indian Studies, Associate Dean of the Humanities, and Director of the Electa Quinney Institute for American Indian Education at UW-Milwaukee.

Rebecca M. Webster is an enrolled citizen of the Oneida Nation in Wisconsin and an Assistant Professor at the University of Minnesota-Duluth in their American Indian Studies Department, where she teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in their Tribal Administration and Governance programs.

The Roots of Democracy series is funded in part by a grant from Wisconsin Humanities, with funds from the National Endowment for the Humanities and the State of Wisconsin. Any views, findings, conclusions or recommendations expressed in this project do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Wisconsin Humanities strengthens the roots of community life through educational and cultural programs that inspire civic participation and individual imagination.