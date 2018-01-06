Bald Eagle Watching Tours
Cedarberry Inn, Sauk City 855 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City, Wisconsin 53585
press release: In January and February FBEC volunteers guide eagle watching bus tours on Saturday mornings. Participants should meet at the Cedarberry Inn on Phillips Blvd. (Hwy 12) for a 10:00 a.m. departure time. The tour is one hour long and visits the dam, VFW Park and Prairie du Sac overlook, sites where eagles are regularly seen.
