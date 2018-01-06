Bald Eagle Watching Tours

Cedarberry Inn, Sauk City 855 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City, Wisconsin 53585

press release: In January and February FBEC volunteers guide eagle watching bus tours on Saturday mornings. Participants should meet at the Cedarberry Inn on Phillips Blvd. (Hwy 12) for a 10:00 a.m. departure time. The tour is one hour long and visits the dam, VFW Park and Prairie du Sac overlook, sites where eagles are regularly seen.

Info
Cedarberry Inn, Sauk City 855 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City, Wisconsin 53585
Environment
608-643-6625
