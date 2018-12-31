Ball Drop Blitz 5
Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: For the 5th year in a row, a group of writers, directors, and actors meet on December 30th to pick names and writing challenges out of a hat. Just 24 hours from pick-to-page-to-stage! Proceeds – as always – will benefit the Bartell.
VIP seating $25. General Admission $20. All proceeds will benefit the Bartell Theater.
Theater & Dance