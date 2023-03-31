Madison Ballet, 7 pm, 3/31-4/1 & 4/7-8 ($50-$19); family matinee 1 pm, 4/1-2 & 8-9 ($18), Madison Youth Arts Center.

media release: Precision: the quality, condition, or fact of being exact and accurate is the driving force of our season finale. Ballet Beyond will showcase where ballet comes from, where it is currently, and where we will take it in the future! This program will feature the company premiere of Paquita, a grand showcase of classical precision to the music of Ludwig Minkus, and a new work by emerging choreographer & former member of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater Yusha-Marie Sorzano. Closing out this exciting program is the company premiere of Madison Ballet Artistic Director Ja’ Malik’s RE/COMPOSED, featuring Bach’s cello suites re-composed by the renowned international composer Peter Gregson.