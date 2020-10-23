ONLINE: Ballroom Basics for Balance

media release: Practice balance and learn to prevent falls while dancing. Get better at walking or moving around on various surfaces and improve your confidence! This 6-week class is for you if you move around on your own with or without a device, have fallen or have fear of falling. No experience or partner needed. Have fun while improving your balance and challenge yourself.

There will be no contact. No guarding provided at this time. Must be able to see well enough to participate without assistance. Must be able to hear well enough, and have support if needed to participate in a spoken instruction class with music at this time. A program leader will call all participants before the first day to schedule a special one-on-one appointment to get you set up for success with this class. Scholarships are available for the Virtual Class. Tablets can be checked out through the Madison Senior Center’s Tablets2Go program. No class on November 27, the day after Thanksgiving

More info: https://www. ballroombasicsforbalance.org/ index.php/find-classes/

10:00-11:30am, Fridays - 10/23, 10/30, 11/6, 11/13, 11/20, 12/4

RSVP: The virtual class is limited to 8 participants. Pre-registration is required. Mail your check to the Madison Senior Center /330 W Mifflin St / Madison, WI 53703. $35 for the 6-week class

Contact Info: Laura Hunt | lhunt@cityofmadison.com