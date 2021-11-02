ONLINE: Bamby Salcedo

press release: Bamby Salcedo will talk about courage, voice, resilience, and "transvisibility." Bamby is the President and CEO of the TransLatin@ Coalition, a national organization addressing the issues of transgender Latin@s in the US. Her remarkable and wide-ranging activist work has brought voice and visibility to not only the trans community, but also to the multiple overlapping communities and issues that her life has touched, including migration, HIV, youth, LGBT, incarceration and Latin@ communities. She is nationally and internationally recognized for her leadership.