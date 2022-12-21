Bang’s B-Day Mixtape Watch Party

× Expand K.I.L.O Bang looking down. Bang

media release: December 21 at 8pm will be a night to remember. Join Bang online for his B-Day Watch Party as he performs songs on his latest mixtape, The Cover 2. All Bang wants for his birthday is to see another birthday and to have as many people as possible attend his online B-Day Watch Party.

The performance will be broadcast live on StreamYard and streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. This event will be filmed at Studio 22. In this mixtape Bang talks about everything from his sins, bad experiences in a relationship, family, father’s love and more. In the building with him are the C.E.Os, Ta’ Tiana Mo’ Nay, Just Chillin, and Dash Dub the owner of Studio 22.

This 12 song mixtape digs deep into Bang’s life. His first single “Devil Want My Soul” showcased Bang’s sins and his attempt to live a good life even through his mistakes. Not wanting the devil to take his soul Bang confesses bad decisions he’s made in the past along with explaining why he is completely comfortable in his decision making. The song “Fathers Love” exposes the dark situations kids have to live through not having a father in their life. But Bang takes the situation back to the start where a couple meets and enjoys the honeymoon phase in the beginning of the relationship. Unfortunately it takes a turn for the worse once the couple gets comfortable with each other which happens to a lot of relationships. The song ends with a positive message encouraging fathers to stay in their children’s lives no matter what.

Bang doesn’t normally make posts about his personal life, but he allowed listeners to experience bad events that took place in his relationship in the song “Never Over” which was produced by DJ Pain 1. Most of us have experienced break ups, make ups, arguing, being distant, selfish and much more in bad relationships. “What’s Real is My Religion” is another controversial song where Bang states his personal morals and values. The second verse presents Bangs morals in the form of a prayer. A set of laws Bang live by that can never be changed.

This is a mixtape for all ears to listen to. From the positive messages to the strong punchlines and metaphors, The Cover 2 will have your ears glued to his words from start to finish. It cost nothing to show support click “Going” and share the event. Stream the music on Spotify, his website, or YouTube. Also visit his online clothing store for a new style in shirts, shoes, and hats. Much love in advance to all supporters.

Live Streams will be here:

FB- @bangtooreal https://www.facebook.com/Bangtooreal or at the e vent page https://www.facebook.com/events/614884797097755/

Spotify https://open.spotify.com/ album/42t1h2maa3ep3ryerZ6VlB? si=He1HxSUbQM2rXgpS-kdcNA&nd=1

YouTube- Bang Tooreal

Twitter- @monsterbang

Instagram- @bangtooreal

Bangtooreal.net

bangtooreal.myshopify.com