Bang, Rare Mc, Dude The Def, DJ Sixteen, Diego Bandz, Supa Friends, Derek John, Javar

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Blaze the Stage Presents Father’s Day – A Night for the Kings hosted by Bang, featuring Rare Mc, Dude The Def, DJ Sixteen, Diego Bandz, Supa Friends, Derek John, & Javar 

Doors 7PM Show 8pm

$15

Collective of Madison artists celebrate father’s day.  

Info

The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
Google Calendar - Bang, Rare Mc, Dude The Def, DJ Sixteen, Diego Bandz, Supa Friends, Derek John, Javar - 2021-06-20 20:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Bang, Rare Mc, Dude The Def, DJ Sixteen, Diego Bandz, Supa Friends, Derek John, Javar - 2021-06-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Bang, Rare Mc, Dude The Def, DJ Sixteen, Diego Bandz, Supa Friends, Derek John, Javar - 2021-06-20 20:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Bang, Rare Mc, Dude The Def, DJ Sixteen, Diego Bandz, Supa Friends, Derek John, Javar - 2021-06-20 20:00:00 ical