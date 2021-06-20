Bang, Rare Mc, Dude The Def, DJ Sixteen, Diego Bandz, Supa Friends, Derek John, Javar
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
×
Indigo+ Photography
Supa Friends (left to right): Soup the Fifth the Master Plan, Maruchan Chef, Al D, Tyrel the Well Treated, SooDoNiM, Hardface the Pilot.
media release: Blaze the Stage Presents Father’s Day – A Night for the Kings hosted by Bang, featuring Rare Mc, Dude The Def, DJ Sixteen, Diego Bandz, Supa Friends, Derek John, & Javar
Doors 7PM Show 8pm
$15
Collective of Madison artists celebrate father’s day.
Info
The Bur Oak 2262 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music