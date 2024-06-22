Banned Kids' Book Drive

media release: Help stand up for the right to read with the Madison Isthmus Neighborhood Team (MINT)! We are partnering with the Madison Reading Project (https://www.madisonreadingproject.com/) to collect books for children that have been unjustly banned for their content throughout the years. We will also offer a short presentation and discussion forum regarding the danger of book bans. Please RSVP and check a list of books to donate (second list here). You can also purchase these books at Lake City on the day of the event!