Bans off Our Bodies
Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin invites you to join the efforts during this moment of crisis. It is necessary to act now, all across the country, not only to demonstrate that people support abortion access but to show that we won’t back down.
Join us on May 14, 4:00-5:00 PM at the State Street side of the Wisconsin State Capitol to protect access to abortion in Wisconsin!
Speakers include:
- Tanya Atkinson, PPAWI President
- Sarah D. Noble, Principal Partner BeNOBLE Group
- Senator Melissa Agard
- Christine Neuman-Ortiz from Voces de la Frontera