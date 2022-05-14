media release: On Saturday, May 14, in Sauk City and nationwide, abortion rights supporters will gather for a “Bans Off Our Bodies” day of action in support of abortion access and reproductive freedom.

The events, organized by Women’s March, UltraViolet, Planned Parenthood, and MoveOn, in partnership with SEIU, ACLU, NARAL, and Liberate Abortion are part of a nationwide response after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealed the court soon plans to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate constitutional protections for abortion rights — a move that would likely lead 26 states to swiftly ban abortion.

10 am, Sauk City Bridge over the Wisconsin River U.S. 12 & Water Street, Sauk City, WI 53583

Hundreds of thousands of people across the United States are expected to turn out at events planned in all 50 states, with major, anchor events planned in New York City, Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles and Washington, DC.

FIND AN EVENT NEAR YOU HERE: ​​bansoff.org

Abortion restrictions are unpopular: 80% of Americans want abortion to be legal. Nearly 1 in 4 women will have an abortion in their lifetime.