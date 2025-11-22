Baraboo Holiday Fair

media release: Over 60 Vendors, Crafters & Artisans

Fund Raiser for Bullies n Friends Pet Rescue

FREE Gift Bag to the first 50 Adult Customers

Door Prizes, Raffles and Silent Auction!!!

Food & Fun For EVERY ONE!!!

Check out some pups for adoptions! Bullies n friends accepts all types of donations, from monetary to cleaning supplies, dog food, collars, leashes clothing, bedding and so much more. You can even contact them ahead of time to donate. You can find them on FB. Contact me with any questions Joyce 608-477-2192

NO SOLICITING!

If you wish to donate an item or basket for our silent auction, please contact me at the phone# above. call or text.

*We DO NOT accept donations that require a purchase of any kind so please do not bother to call with donation of that type

This fair has been happening since 1995.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1585337933138883/