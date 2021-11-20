Baraboo Holiday Fair

media release: FREE admission Family Friendly Event!

For 20 years this Fair was called "Baraboo Women's Fair & Holiday Super Sale" For obvious reasons the name was changed to shorten it and to make sure people know that it is NOT for women only! We will have over 70-100 crafters, vendors, artisans, Health services and so much more! Fun, Food, Drink and our SILENT AUCTION and RAFFLES for Bullies & Friends Pet Rescue.

Meet our little fury friends that may need adopting and learn how you can do more! Visit Bullies-n-Friends on FB and see their Wish List, as they accept items as well as donations, and it is always fun to bid on items and win cool stuff!

Interested in a space, visit our FB page, check out our application and rules, and contact Joyce: 608-477-2192

We are not sure what will be going on by the time this fair takes place, so as of now we will be practicing all safety first precautions as we did last year.

Masks, Sanitizing, 6 ft distancing, and room occupancy will be carefully monitored, administered, observed and followed. Unruly people will not be tolerated. We wish this to be a fun, friendly and safe event. Thank you so much in advance for your cooperation!