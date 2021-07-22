Barbara Stephan & Peter Mac
to
Lake Vista Cafe 1 John Nolen Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Thursdays, 6-9pm (gates open 5:30pm)
July 22: Playing soulful arrangements of current and classic rock, 80’s, and Soul/R&B hits, Barbara Stephan and Peter Mac have both been constant figures in the Milwaukee music scene for well
Make your table reservation now for Live @ Lake Vista, our new outdoor summer music series. Enjoy a beverage and great food from the comforts of your own table on our spectacular waterfront rooftop, while you’re entertained with performances by talented local and regional musicians.
- Admission is free but table reservations are highly suggested with limited availability for walk-ins.
- Tables will be comfortably spaced out over our waterfront William T. Evjue rooftop gardens.
- No food or beverage may be brought in but will be available for purchase.
- Event will be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.
Reserve your table now:
Reservations are available subject to venue capacity and are issued on a first come first serve basis. There is a limit of (1) table reservation per patron, seating for up to (6) six people. Reservations not claimed by 6:15pm on the evening of the event will be distributed to walk-in patrons. Patrons with reservations will be notified via email if event is canceled and rescheduled. Monona Terrace adheres to Public Health Madison & Dane County guidelines and safety restrictions.