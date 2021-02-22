The Barber and the Unknown Prince

press release: March 27, 2023

The Barber and the Unknown Prince

Written and Directed by Gavin Lawrence

American Players Theatre is ecstatic to announce the in-person return of Winter Words, APT's off-season play-reading series! Past readings have included plays like The Brothers Size, which was fully produced this season on the Touchstone stage. This year, we're excited to feature new works and adaptations written by APT Core Company members.

Tickets go on sale exclusively on the APT website, Weds. January 11 at 10 AM. Please note: Due to parking lot construction at APT, Winter Words parking spots will be at a premium. Please plan ahead, and carpool if possible.

