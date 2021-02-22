The Barber and the Unknown Prince
American Players Theatre, Spring Green 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wisconsin 53588
press release: March 27, 2023
The Barber and the Unknown Prince
Written and Directed by Gavin Lawrence
American Players Theatre is ecstatic to announce the in-person return of Winter Words, APT's off-season play-reading series! Past readings have included plays like The Brothers Size, which was fully produced this season on the Touchstone stage. This year, we're excited to feature new works and adaptations written by APT Core Company members.
Tickets go on sale exclusively on the APT website, Weds. January 11 at 10 AM. Please note: Due to parking lot construction at APT, Winter Words parking spots will be at a premium. Please plan ahead, and carpool if possible.