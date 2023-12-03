Barbie Auction

media release: Over 200 Barbie dolls and accessories on display and available for bidding!

Join us on December 3 for an exciting, one-time auction featuring America's favorite doll, Barbie! The collection for auction spans from the 1950s-2010's, and generously donated to support the Sun Prairie Public Library by Mr. and Mrs. Burnett.

All proceeds of the auction go to support the Sun Prairie Public Library and the Next Chapter Expansion & Renovation Project

Silent Online Auction: Begins Friday, November 24 at 8am, and will run until December 3 at 3:30pm

Live In-Person Auction: 2-4 pm, Dec. 3, Sun Prairie Library. 25 Barbie dolls available for live auction only (can view online, but not bid on until the auction starts on December 3rd)

**A $20 shipping charge will be applied to each doll that is not picked up from the Sun Prairie Public Library by December 8. Please indicate if you need any items shipped immediately after the auction closes by adding shipping (item #999) to your cart prior to paying for your item. Add shipping for each item you purchase and do not pick up at the library.

About the Collection

This impressive collection features Silkstone and original Barbies, as well as many vintage and collector's outfits which may be worn by reproduced Barbies. The collector really appreciated the clothing, outfits, and even sewed some of the outfits featured. There are sewing patterns and other collector items sold as a lot. We have worked hard to notate one of a kinds, Silkstones, originals, or reproduced wearing a specific outfit. We are incredibly appreciative to Bruce Burnett and his late wife in helping us reach our goals to support the library expansion project.

About the Foundation

The Foundation's mission is to make the Sun Prairie Public Library the best it can be and we achieve this through volunteerism, advocacy and fundraising. Currently the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation is managing a $3.5 Million dollar capital campaign to support the expansion and renovation of the library, set to break ground in June 2024.

If you are unable to attend but wish to support the Sun Prairie Public Library Foundation's efforts to meet its $3.5 million dollar goal for the Next Chapter Expansion Project, please donate here.