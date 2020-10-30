ONLINE: Barefoot in Nightgown by Candlelight

media release: Presented by The Rankin Theatre Guild, Waukesha, streaming October 29, 30, & 31 at 8:00 p.m.

Featuring Maria Cina, Kylie Miller, & Jade Wood

Cath is sent to an all-girls' boarding school in the country where she is very lonely until two of the other girls, Alicia and Belle, creep into her room one night and initiate her into a dangerous midnight game of dares.

Once a month, at full moon, they play this game. At first Cath is happy to have friends and be part of the game, which is exciting. But over time the dares gradually become more dangerous, more erotic, more cruel, and more sinister.

Eerie, complex, and frightening. An excellent Halloween play.