media release: Barks, Beats & Brews will be an afternoon of live music, food trucks, Working Draft Beer stand, Rusty Dog Coffee stand, and best of all local adoptable animals will be on site! This is a benefit for Underdog Pet Rescue of Madison.

Hours are 11am – 4pm on Saturday, September 18, outside between Kessenich’s and Rusty Dog Coffee (3226 Progress Road, Madison 53716).

Folks can meet their furrever friend and start the adoption process on site. Admission is free, parking is free. Food Trucks include Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, Jason’s Jerk, and Tortillas Los Angeles.

Event T’s will be given out on site to anyone donating $15 or more to Underdog. Beer, Coffee, and Food Truck all available for purchase. Proceeds from Beer & Coffee all go to Underdog as well.

Music: First up is Straight Skinny, originally from Chicago but recently relocated to Madison. Next up around 3:15 is Taylor and Von.

https://www. straightskinnymusic.com/

https://www.facebook.com/ tscherecksolo/