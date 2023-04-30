Barks in Parks: Sculpture Unveiling

media release: Join the Madison Parks Foundation at Quann Dog Park on April 30 as they unveil the new custom pet tribute and memorial sculpture. This art sculpture memorial will offer the public a way to commemorate their pets while supporting Madison dog parks.

This free event is the first in MPF's Barks in Parks series. Plan on food trucks, a short ceremony and plenty of playtime for the pups at this free event.

Madison Parks Foundation works to protect and improve our city's parks and open spaces — including dog parks!