media release: The Civil Engineers will be holding their first-ever Barn Burner to celebrate the release of their third EP, Heads on Birds, from 4:45 p.m. until 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 16, 4381 County Hwy TT, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

Because we all need to let off steam, listen to brand new music, and party outside while the good weather lasts.

“What with the pandemic, we’ve been sitting on this new music for more than – Jesus, I have no idea,” says Rightley. “More than a year is accurate.”

TCE and a bunch of our friends will be playing music in a tent by a barn all day on a Saturday. The location is only an 8 minute drive from The Alchemy, and this could be one of your last chances for an outdoor music fest this year, so come join us!

Band Schedule:

3:00 - Groove Roulette

4:45 - Joe and the Band

6:15 - The Earthlings

7:50 - The Civil Engineers

9:30 - Ramshackle Shakedown

For the safety of everyone in the community, please only attend if you are vaxxed and please plan on camping overnight if you will be drinking (or bring a DD). If you are interested in helping out in any way, let us know. and party on.

For more details, check out: https://www.thecivilengineers.com/barnburner