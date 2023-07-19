media release: Join Madison's barre3 and Madison Parks Foundation on fairway #1 at The Glen Golf Park for a heart-pumping, joy-filled workout. To help raise money for the Madison Parks Foundation, donations are suggested but not required to attend.

WHEN TO ARRIVE: Plan to arrive 15 minutes before the start of the event. New participants must complete barre3's online waiver and personal contact information form before the class. See online registration .

WHAT TO EXPECT: Barre3 is a full-body balanced workout combining strength conditioning, cardio, and mindfulness that will leave you feeling balanced in body and empowered from within.

WHAT TO BRING: Bottled water, an exercise mat, and hand-held weights if you have them.

Events at The Glen are made possible through the Madison Parks Foundation, helping to conserve, promote, and enhance Madison’s parks. Visit Madison Parks Foundation , to learn more.