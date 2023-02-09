Barriers to Financial Stability: Business Opportunities

press release: Welcome back to Nehemiah's year-around Reentry Conference where a new topic is addressed every month by a panel of guests and our experienced Reentry staff. We want to continue to present new perspectives on the Reentry journey of those impacted by incarceration. This month we are focusing on the barriers facing those in the business sector and those newly moving into business endeavors.

Those that are impacted by the criminal justice system face unique hurdles to success in the business world. This session seeks to expose the barriers, explore how to navigate the challenges, and harness any life experiences into assets that build business opportunities. As always, our panel and facilitators provide practical stories and examples to demonstrate topics.

Guest Panelists:

- Ed Hennings, author, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, life coach/mentor and policy reform advocate

- Brian Britt, owner of Inspire Barber and Beauty Salon

- Brian Britt, Owner of Inspire Barber and Beauty Salon

Hosted by Anthony Cooper, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Reentry Services

Register for Zoom Webinar or watch the live stream on the Justified Anger YouTube Channel.