ONLINE: Bars and Ballots

press release: UCAN, David Maravilla, Rob Dz and Supa Friends are hosting an event titled Bars and Ballots on Sunday, August 2, at 4pm.

The event will feature two senate candidates, Nada Elmikashfi and Brian Bedford, who are scheduled to speak on their campaign, the importance of local elections and equity in Hip-Hop.

As well as Hip-Hop artists Alexis Dean, Protege the Pro, Supa Friends, SpellRed, and Meish!

This event is to serve as a call to action to vote for the upcoming local senate election as well as the general election.

The event page is here: https://www.facebook. com/events/2626587610916327/